Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,396 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 190.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total transaction of $249,444.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

