AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AerCap were worth $5,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in AerCap by 2,787.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 415,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,862,000 after buying an additional 400,872 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AerCap by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,118 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of AerCap by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AER shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $88.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.67. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

