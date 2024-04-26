Cwm LLC Sells 77 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $793.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $589.21.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 5.5 %

URI stock opened at $690.92 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $732.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $680.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

