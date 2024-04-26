Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $199.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.90. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.26 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $2.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $252.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MTN

About Vail Resorts

(Free Report)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.