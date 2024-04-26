C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,893 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,687,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,333,000 after acquiring an additional 280,938 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,147,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,985,000 after acquiring an additional 280,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,333,000 after acquiring an additional 211,089 shares during the period. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,790,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,338,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,275,000 after acquiring an additional 154,381 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRW stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $106.14.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.21.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

