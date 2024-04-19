SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Fiserv by 75.8% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.21.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI opened at $146.91 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10. The firm has a market cap of $86.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

