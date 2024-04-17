State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,366 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of State Street worth $18,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in State Street by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in State Street by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in State Street by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $73.02 on Wednesday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.36.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $190,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,801. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,597. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

