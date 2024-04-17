The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $569,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $1,069,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $142.44 on Wednesday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.67 and a 200-day moving average of $141.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $1.08. Clorox had a return on equity of 319.41% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 761.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLX. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

