Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 519 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Segment Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,016 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $874.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $262.25 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $838.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $616.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.30.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

