Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,496,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after buying an additional 2,443,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.04. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

