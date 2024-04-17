iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 50,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $547,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $176.74 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

