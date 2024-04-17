Strs Ohio Sells 1,417 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of Onsemi worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 168,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,029,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.52.

ON opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

