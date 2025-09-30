CX Institutional Sells 645 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

CX Institutional cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,177,008 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $436,681,000 after acquiring an additional 172,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,734,327 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $399,340,000 after purchasing an additional 686,751 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,954,877 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $333,595,000 after purchasing an additional 425,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,577,416 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 682,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 15.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,121,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,977,000 after buying an additional 284,943 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Stock Performance

Shares of COO opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $110.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical device company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.100-1.140 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.080-4.120 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gerard H. Warner III bought 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,383.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 18,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,224.37. The trade was a 8.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian G. Andrews acquired 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $100,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 22,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,504.88. This represents a 7.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,346. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.