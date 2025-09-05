Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 93,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 207.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 201,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Cody acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $56,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 60,169 shares in the company, valued at $969,924.28. This trade represents a 6.18% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

VSH stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $20.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $762.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

