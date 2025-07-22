Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 475.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 69 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 32.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSL. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $405.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.54. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

