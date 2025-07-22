Cerity Partners LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,220 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $255,010. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised TransUnion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Monday, March 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.64.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

