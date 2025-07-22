Arizona State Retirement System Makes New $515,000 Investment in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Stock Down 0.5%

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.29. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $826.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.35 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECG shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Everus Construction Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

