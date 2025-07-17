Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Decreased by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 248,591 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,442,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 190,144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,286,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 45,609 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 19,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.86.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $182.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.53 and a 52 week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,343 shares of company stock valued at $31,296,140 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

