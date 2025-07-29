Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes Position in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE)

Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expand Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $446,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Expand Energy in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expand Energy during the first quarter worth $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXE opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.78. Expand Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.12 and a 12-month high of $123.35.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $121.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Expand Energy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price objective on Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expand Energy from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

