6,698 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2025

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUSFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,136,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 299,587 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.