6,698 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,136,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,947,000 after purchasing an additional 299,587 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners in Financial Planning bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.98 and a fifty-two week high of $71.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4851 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.