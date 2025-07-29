1,975 Shares in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,496,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4,151.3% during the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 380,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 264,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,970,000 after purchasing an additional 103,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 302,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,912,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $245.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.56 and its 200-day moving average is $210.97. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $148.31 and a 12 month high of $250.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4833 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

