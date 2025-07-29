3,798 Shares in Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $36,507,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $446,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expand Energy during the first quarter valued at $466,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Expand Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. KeyCorp set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $123.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expand Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.80.

Expand Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of EXE opened at $98.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 0.48. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $69.12 and a 1-year high of $123.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Expand Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. Analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Expand Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expand Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expand Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.