New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 194,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Evergy were worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 138,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after buying an additional 55,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EVRG. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVRG opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. Evergy Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $70.36.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

About Evergy

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.