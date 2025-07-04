New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,264 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,450,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,360,000 after acquiring an additional 163,368 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,920,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,461,000 after purchasing an additional 533,920 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000,000 after buying an additional 2,023,819 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,940,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,637 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 382.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,524,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day moving average is $78.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.49 and a 1 year high of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. This represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

