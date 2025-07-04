Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,199 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 763.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Super Micro Computer from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. This represents a 43.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. This trade represents a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $48.51 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

