Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125,484 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $5,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BIP opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 725.43 and a beta of 1.04. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

