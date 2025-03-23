Swiss National Bank Has $7.03 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENLC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12-month low of $11.83 and a 12-month high of $16.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

