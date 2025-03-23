Madison Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 10,659 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,502 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,478,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,936,000 after acquiring an additional 85,907 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $44.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

