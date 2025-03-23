Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,381 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.7% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $125,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after acquiring an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM stock opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

