Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,662 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 391.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,904,937.50. This represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Generac from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Generac from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Generac Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.05. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.76 and a fifty-two week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.31. Generac had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Recommended Stories

