Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 28.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,832,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 45,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $2,350,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 0.8 %

Hologic stock opened at $61.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.34 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut shares of Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Argus lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.62.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

