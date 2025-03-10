VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 103,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 196,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
VR Resources Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.55.
VR Resources Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VR Resources
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.