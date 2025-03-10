Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Trading 28% Higher – Here’s Why

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 28% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
