Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 28% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) rose 28% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 107,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the average daily volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a P/E ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
Lara Exploration Company Profile
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
