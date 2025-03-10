SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after buying an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

