SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after buying an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,543,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,108,000 after acquiring an additional 54,217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,815,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,559,000 after acquiring an additional 87,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,454,000 after acquiring an additional 427,582 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,357,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,439,000 after purchasing an additional 39,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.
Tyson Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $61.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.96.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
