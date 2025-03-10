Lara Exploration (CVE:LRA) Stock Price Up 28% – What’s Next?

Lara Exploration Ltd. (CVE:LRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 28% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.28. 107,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the average session volume of 40,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.
Lara Exploration Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.36. The company has a market cap of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.64 and a beta of 0.31.
About Lara Exploration
Lara Exploration Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, iron, phosphate, titanium, vanadium, tin, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Planalto copper project located in the Carajás Mineral Province of northern Brazil.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Lara Exploration
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Institutional Investors Bet $1B on These 4 Stocks—Should You?
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- One Must-Buy Stock and One to Avoid as Tariffs Shake the Market
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.