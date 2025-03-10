Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Stock Price Down 11.7% – Time to Sell?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 11.7% on Saturday . The stock traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). Approximately 18,429,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.
Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 EPS for the current year.
Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.
