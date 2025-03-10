Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 552,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $102,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $95,086,000 after buying an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M.D. Sass LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. M.D. Sass LLC now owns 321,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,261,000 after buying an additional 12,227 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Bank of America cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $203.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.36.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 4.1 %

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $176.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.63. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.79 and a 12 month high of $274.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,174.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $715,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. The trade was a 18.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. The trade was a 2.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.