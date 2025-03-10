Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221,325 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Performance Food Group worth $103,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFGC. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 540 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $77.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $61.60 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Melius Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.73.

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $1,733,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,582,671.20. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

