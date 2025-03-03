Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Stock Price Down 50% – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 50% during trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. 281,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 311,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.10.
Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.
