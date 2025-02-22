State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 16,698 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,299 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,698 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Viavi Solutions worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,307,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 54,633 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 1,705,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 249,554 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,194,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,819,000 after buying an additional 217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $12.91.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,802 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $29,224.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,612.31. The trade was a 4.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $8.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Viavi Solutions

About Viavi Solutions

(Free Report)

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.