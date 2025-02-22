State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,764 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COLM opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $73.04 and a 52 week high of $92.09.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COLM shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $522,727.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,503.52. This represents a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

