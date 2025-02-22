J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 554 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 96.7% during the third quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 39.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.63. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $31.65.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

InvenTrust Properties ( NYSE:IVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2263 dividend. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is 505.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

