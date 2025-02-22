Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 192 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,338 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.8% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Persium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,121 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 124,219 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,982 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,075,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus raised Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.52.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day moving average is $232.55. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

