J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Analysis on Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Warner Bros. Discovery
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.