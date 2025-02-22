J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,146 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -2.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

