Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 292 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 198,283 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,485,000 after acquiring an additional 43,361 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 631.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,246 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 47,951 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 31,467 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,784 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $162.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.00 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $218.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

