Sanctuary Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $5,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONY. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,636,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,013,000 after purchasing an additional 972,075 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 403.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,259 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,462,000. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,059,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 896,013 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of Sony Group by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,057,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,375,000 after purchasing an additional 813,429 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $24.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 52 week low of $15.02 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.68 and a 200 day moving average of $15.71.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

