Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,235 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $19,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in H. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 190.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $128.91 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 19.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 4.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on H shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.29.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,776 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.99, for a total transaction of $604,122.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $927,622.02. This trade represents a 39.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

