Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,381 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,500 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 318 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 349 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,225.50. This represents a 11.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.95. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $66.77 and a 52-week high of $122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.75 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 17.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LPX. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

