Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Stake Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crocs by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Crocs by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In related news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total transaction of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CROX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Crocs Price Performance

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $108.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.47 and a 200-day moving average of $118.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

